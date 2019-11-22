e-paper
Ludhiana MLA seeks action against ASI for graft

Says he struck at the ASI’s office and caught him taking ₹10,000 for issuing the NOC

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Claiming to have caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the miscellaneous application (MA) branch of the police commissionerate taking graft, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains has sought an action against the cop.

Bains said Karmjit Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar had applied for licence for storing firecrackers and sought a no objection certificate (NOC) from the police in 2015, but the ASI, Dilbag Singh, was delaying the processing of the application.

Bains said he struck at the ASI’s office and caught him taking ₹10,000 for issuing the NOC, adding that he recovered the cash from his table drawer and broadcasted the incident on his social media account.

Bains added that Dilbag Singh had been deputed at the same post for the past many years and demanding bribe from people. He said he had made a complaint regarding the incident to the director general of police (DGP) and speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

MEETS POLICE CHIEF

Bains also met police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and sought action against the ASI.

When contacted, Agrawal said he had asked Bains to file a written complaint, and action will be taken after verifying the facts.

