Ludhiana: Patwari held on graft charge

The Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and arrested the patwari while he was accepting the bribe

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a patwari, posted in Ayali Village, on the charge of accepting Rs 4,000 bribe in lieu of helping a villager correct her name in the revenue records.

The patwari was identified as Anil Narula, posted in Patvarkhana of Ayali Village.

The case has been registered following the complaint of Seema of Government Colony near Fountain Chowk. The woman said that her mother, Bimla Devi, owns a 125 square yard house in Dashmesh Nagar of Ayali Khurd. In 2008, they had availed a loan of ₹4 lakh from UCO Bank in Ayali against the property.

She said though they have repaid the loan amount and got a NOC from the bank, she approached the patwari for adding the NOC in the revenue record. While updating the record, the patwari wrote her mother’s name in the documents.

On September 4, she had approached Narula again for making corrections in the name. The patwari allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 for correction of the name and a deal was settled in ₹4,000.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Rupinder Singh said that the woman filed a complaint. The Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and arrested the accused while he was accepting the bribe. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

