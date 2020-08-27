Ludhiana police chief extends ban on storage, sale, use of plastic kite flying thread

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:11 IST

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday extended a ban on sale, storage and use of plastic thread for flying kites in the city till October 27.

He said that these sharp edged threads not only hurt birds but also children. Numerous accidents due to plastic threads have been reported during the past few years. Many commuters have suffered injuries on their face and neck after getting entangled in the strings while riding two-wheelers. Many birds have reportedly died after getting entangled in the deadly string.

The police chief also ordered the transfer and ownership of second-hand vehicles in the name of buyers within 30 days of purchase of vehicle. The police chief added that assailants buy second-hand vehicles and use them for criminal activities.

Besides, a ban on ferrying people on vehicles meant for loading material has also been imposed in the city.

Keep record of buyers of army print clothes: CP

The commissioner of police also issued orders to shopkeepers to keep record of buyers of army print clothes and uniforms under Section 144 of the CrPC. Anti-social elements can misuse and commit crime in the city by wearing army and paramilitary uniforms, he said.

He asked shopkeepers to keep a picture, identification proof and phone numbers of buyers while selling army uniforms. The shopkeepers will also keep a record of the stock and will submit it at police stations concerned.

Agrawal has banned the sale of sub-standard helmets in the city. He asked sellers to sell helmets with ISI marks only. Besides, a ban has been imposed on carrying sand in uncovered vehicles, as it could lead to road mishaps.

Get tenant, domestic help verified

After repeated incidents of robberies and burglaries by domestic helps, servants, Agrawal has ordered to get their police verification done. He also ordered police verification of tenants before renting out an accommodation. The police chief said that people who do not follow these orders will face legal action.

Ban on writing police, army tags on vehicles

Agrawal has extended a ban on writing ‘police’, ‘army’ and other such VIP tags on vehicles without any authority. According to the police chief, anti-social elements and criminals could take advantage of such tags and it could disrupt law and order in the city.

He has also extended the ban on the use of tinted glasses on the vehicles and drinking on roadside or outside liquor vends. In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the CP has extended the ban on sale of tobacco products to deter spitting in the open. The ban will remain in effect for two months.

No person can use footpaths to install rehri, makeshift stalls of eatables, besides no shopkeeper can keep his goods outside the premises of his shop, he said in an order. All these orders would remain in force for the next two months.