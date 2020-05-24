Ludhiana police issue 3,643 challans to lockdown violators in 6 days

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 21:01 IST

The city police have issued 3,643 challans to those violating lockdown guidelines in past six days.

Most of these challans had been issued for driving two-wheelers with pillion riders, roaming on roads after 7pm and for not wearing mask.

On May 18, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal had announced that the shops will be allowed to run business till 6pm and from 7pm onwards, night curfew will be in order. The drive against two-wheeler riders had begun from May 11 after Punjab director general of police had visited the city on May 10 and found residents violating the norms.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said that these challans were being issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The city traffic police had also been issuing challans for wrong parking and over speeding for the last two days, he said.

As per the data of the last six days provided by the police, 433 challans were issued on May 18, 401 the next day, 583 on May 20 and over 700 challans were being issued daily for the past two days. The figure of last two days, include the challans for wrong parking and over speeding.

ACP Gurdev Singh said that around 50 check points had been installed in the city to keep a check on the violators. The check points were installed both by the traffic police department as well as the city police.

He informed that the police will soon start issuing e-challans at five road intersections.

Ludhiana ACP underlines six ‘guidelines’ going forward

ACP Gurdev Singh said the people have learnt to prioritise things that are more important to them during the two months’ lockdown.

“So, as we start a new chapter to learn to live with Covid19, I have highlighted six major points which one should adhere going forward. One, everyone should take all precautions issued by the health department and maintain social distancing. Second, people should stop spreading hatred and live lives with positive approach. Third, serve humanity and take care of the elderly and needy. Fourth, indulge in nature-friendly activities and fifth, stay away from drugs and help your loved ones in quitting it too,” he said.

Highlighting the sixth point, he said as people started taking precautions after witnessing so many people losing lives due to the virus, they should also start taking traffic rules seriously to stay safe.

I have also started a campaign on social media to spread message about importance of wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers, he said.