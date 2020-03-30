Ludhiana: Police launch mobile medical van to ensure health of cops on duty

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:34 IST

The police have launched a mobile medical van to conduct health check-ups of cops deployed on city roads and sensitise them about the symptoms of coronavirus.

On Monday, the check up of 50 personnel deployed at Bharat Nagar Chowk and Bhai Bala Chowk was done. They were also provided with medicines and fruits.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarter) Akhil Chaudhary said the police personnel have been on toes and performing their duty 24X7 for over a week. “Therefore, this initiative has been taken by police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal to ensure that the cops stay healthy and safe,” he said.

“The mobile medical van carrying a doctor, an assistant and a police officer will move across the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana police commissionerate to provide medical assistance to the cops on duty,” he added.

“The blood pressure, sugar level and body temperature (using an infrared thermal scanner) of the personnel are being checked. They are being given the required medicines. Fruits are also being distributed to them,” the DCP said.

He added that the cops are also being told to maintain distance between each other and wear masks and gloves when on duty.