e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Police launch mobile medical van to ensure health of cops on duty

Ludhiana: Police launch mobile medical van to ensure health of cops on duty

On Monday, the check up of 50 personnel deployed at Bharat Nagar Chowk and Bhai Bala Chowk was done

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A doctor checking the temperature of policeman in Ludhiana.
A doctor checking the temperature of policeman in Ludhiana.(ht photo)
         

The police have launched a mobile medical van to conduct health check-ups of cops deployed on city roads and sensitise them about the symptoms of coronavirus.

On Monday, the check up of 50 personnel deployed at Bharat Nagar Chowk and Bhai Bala Chowk was done. They were also provided with medicines and fruits.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarter) Akhil Chaudhary said the police personnel have been on toes and performing their duty 24X7 for over a week. “Therefore, this initiative has been taken by police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal to ensure that the cops stay healthy and safe,” he said.

“The mobile medical van carrying a doctor, an assistant and a police officer will move across the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana police commissionerate to provide medical assistance to the cops on duty,” he added.

“The blood pressure, sugar level and body temperature (using an infrared thermal scanner) of the personnel are being checked. They are being given the required medicines. Fruits are also being distributed to them,” the DCP said.

He added that the cops are also being told to maintain distance between each other and wear masks and gloves when on duty.

tags
top news
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities