Ludhiana police seize 10.9 quintal poppy husk in two separate cases

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:51 IST

In the past 24 hours, the police here have recovered 10.9 quintals of poppy husk being smuggled in trucks in two separate cases.

With the arrival of paddy sowing season, poppy husk peddling is also gaining pace in the state. As paddy cultivation is a labour-intensive job, farm labours are served poppy husk to battle fatigue.

In the first case, the rural police arrested two persons, including a notorious drug peddler, and seized 10.5 quintal poppy husk that was hidden in a truck under apples trays. However, two other accused managed to escape.

ASI Gursewak Singh said based on a tip-off, the police established a check-point at canal bridge in Bharowal Kalan.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Latif of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, Jasvir Singh of Sidhwan Bet, Satnam Singh and Kaku, both from Sangowal village in Jalandhar.

The police have impounded the truck and booked the accused under sections 15 and 25 of the NDPS Act.

Similarly, Sahnewal police arrested two persons and recovered 40kg poppy husk that they were ferrying in a truck from Peepal Chowk near Giaspura.

Investigating officer Raghubir Singh said both the accused, identified as Mohan Singh of Patiala and Harinder Singh of Ludhiana, were arrested and the truck used was impounded.

The accused have been booked under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.