e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Postal dept distributes milk, rice in Sunet

Ludhiana: Postal dept distributes milk, rice in Sunet

The area largely includes those migrants who have been living hand-to-mouth and are out of work since the curfew was imposed.

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the postal employees of Rajguru Nagar branch distributed milk and rice among the needy in Sunet village on Saturday.

This move was a part of the social work performed by the different postal departments of the city. Rajguru Nagar branch sub-post office master Sarita Madan said, “We distributed 1kg rice and half litre milk to over 60 daily-wage labourers in the area.”

“The area largely includes those migrants who have been living hand-to-mouth and are out of work since the curfew was imposed. Without work, they lack basic food supplies such as rice, wheat, flour and pulses,” she said.

“I was informed by our beat postman Nacchatar Singh that many people in this area are living without food. Therefore, all our staff collectively made a small contribution. I request the NGOs, who are giving ration to the needy at this difficult time, to visit this area too since it’s in dire need of help,” she said.

The postal employees including the Gramin Dak Sevaks are engaged in various essential services including delivery of mails, ease of money withdrawal by the customers at his/her doorstep, delivering Covid-19 kits, medicine and also carrying out the social work in various areas of the city amid the lockdown.

Their philanthropic work was recently appreciated by the Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on his Facebook page.

top news
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities