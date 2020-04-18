Ludhiana: Postal dept distributes milk, rice in Sunet

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:29 IST

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the postal employees of Rajguru Nagar branch distributed milk and rice among the needy in Sunet village on Saturday.

This move was a part of the social work performed by the different postal departments of the city. Rajguru Nagar branch sub-post office master Sarita Madan said, “We distributed 1kg rice and half litre milk to over 60 daily-wage labourers in the area.”

“The area largely includes those migrants who have been living hand-to-mouth and are out of work since the curfew was imposed. Without work, they lack basic food supplies such as rice, wheat, flour and pulses,” she said.

“I was informed by our beat postman Nacchatar Singh that many people in this area are living without food. Therefore, all our staff collectively made a small contribution. I request the NGOs, who are giving ration to the needy at this difficult time, to visit this area too since it’s in dire need of help,” she said.

The postal employees including the Gramin Dak Sevaks are engaged in various essential services including delivery of mails, ease of money withdrawal by the customers at his/her doorstep, delivering Covid-19 kits, medicine and also carrying out the social work in various areas of the city amid the lockdown.

Their philanthropic work was recently appreciated by the Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on his Facebook page.