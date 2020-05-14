Ludhiana receives 12.4mm rain; clear skies ahead, says weatherman

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:49 IST

High speed winds and lightning coupled with rain lashed Ludhiana and adjoining area on Thursday afternoon.

The meteorology department observatory at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recorded 12.4mm rain, while the maximum temperature was 32°C and minimum temperature 22.6°C.

Strong winds damaged the electricity poles, particularly in rural areas, which led to power outage.

According to Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of the department of school of climate change and agricultural meteorology at PAU, the sky will be clear on Friday and Saturday.

“The present spell could have made the weather pleasant, but such condition will not push the monsoon forward. High temperatures are crucial to create a low pressure so that monsoon could move towards northern parts of the country,” said Sidhu.

She said the present system was created due to western disturbance and strengthened due to the moisture feed from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.