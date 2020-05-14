e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana receives 12.4mm rain; clear skies ahead, says weatherman

Ludhiana receives 12.4mm rain; clear skies ahead, says weatherman

High speed winds and lightning coupled with rain lashed the district and adjoining area

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Commuters on their way amid heavy rain near Bhai Bala Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Commuters on their way amid heavy rain near Bhai Bala Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

High speed winds and lightning coupled with rain lashed Ludhiana and adjoining area on Thursday afternoon.

The meteorology department observatory at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recorded 12.4mm rain, while the maximum temperature was 32°C and minimum temperature 22.6°C.

Strong winds damaged the electricity poles, particularly in rural areas, which led to power outage.

According to Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of the department of school of climate change and agricultural meteorology at PAU, the sky will be clear on Friday and Saturday.

“The present spell could have made the weather pleasant, but such condition will not push the monsoon forward. High temperatures are crucial to create a low pressure so that monsoon could move towards northern parts of the country,” said Sidhu.

She said the present system was created due to western disturbance and strengthened due to the moisture feed from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

