Home / Cities / Ludhiana records 96 fresh Covid cases, two senior citizens dead

Ludhiana records 96 fresh Covid cases, two senior citizens dead

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A day after the district’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 22,000 mark with 98 cases, 96 more residents tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The virus also claimed two lives, taking the death toll to 883.

Of the 22,140 cases in Ludhiana now, 844 patients are still infected, while 20,410 have recovered.

Those who died include a 62-year-old man from Haibowal Kalan and a 71-year-old woman from Ludhiana city.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 116 patients (96 new patients from Ludhiana and 20 from other states/districts) tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He said till date, a total of 4,34,509 samples had been collected, of which 4,08,180 samples were found negative and reports of 1,064 samples were pending.

Apart from 883 Covid fatalities in Ludhiana, 368 patients from other districts and states had also died here.

COVID Tracker:

Total cases: 22,140

Recovered: 20,410

Active: 844

Deaths: 883

Recovery rate: 92.18%

Death rate: 3.99%

