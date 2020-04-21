Ludhiana: Row erupts after hospital seizes late ACP wife’s phone

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:15 IST

A row has erupted after hospital authorities seized the mobile phone of wife of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli, who died of coronavirus on Thursday. Palak Kohli, wife of the late ACP, is admitted in the isolation ward of Fortis hospital here. Palak has not developed any symptom for Covid-19 yet but she has been put under observation after the death of her husband.

The matter came to the fore after a family friend of Kohli raised the issue on social media. The police and hospital authorities have started passing the buck and blaming each other since the matter was raised.

Meanwhile, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal made a call to Kohli’s son and assured him that his mother will get her mobile phone back.

Shehbaz Singh Nagra, a friend of Kohli, said that mobile phone was the only medium through which she was in contact with her two sons, including the one who lives in Canada, and other family members.

Nagra said that he came to know about it on Monday. When he talked to the hospital authorities, they started making excuses. The authorities claimed that they had taken the phone for sanitising it, however, later they said that they have taken the phone on the behest of police.

Nagra claimed that when he talked to police officials, they claimed that they have not issued any such direction to hospital staff. He also alleged that the hospital staff has been pressuring the family for depositing money for treatment.

CP Rakesh Agrawal couldnot be reached out for his comments.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff has shifted district mandi officer Jasbir Kaur in the same isolation ward, where Palak Kohli has been isolated.

Covid-19 positive ASI alleges ill-treatment at MCH

An assistant sub-inspector has been shifted from Mother Child Hospital to SPS hospital after he alleged that he was not getting proper treatment at the isolation ward of the former hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, driver of sub-Inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at police station Basti Jodhewal, claimed that neither any medic was attending him nor he was given food, despite being diabetic, in the hospital situated on Chandigarh road.

He said that he had to make a call to police station Division number 7 for food.

He said that he was shifted to the civil hospital on Monday despite the hospital lacks facilities to treat Covid-19 patients.

ASI had also filed a written complaint to senior officers in this regard.