Ludhiana: Sale of tickets at counters begins for trains to commence from June 1

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:48 IST

As the Indian Railways opened counter booking for passenger trains, scheduled to start their services from June 1, at least 115 tickets worth Rs 1 lakh were sold from reservation counters at the city railway station on the first day on Friday.

As many as eight pairs of trains, including seven non-AC express trains and a Jan Shatabdi train, will be back on tracks from June 1. These trains are among the 200 passenger trains announced by the railway minister and these will connect districts of Punjab to different states across the country. All the eight pairs of trains will originate and terminate at Amritsar railway station.

On the first day of the booking, most of the people visiting the station to buy tickets were migrants eagerly wanting to reach their hometowns.

Most of these migrants had got themselves registered on the Punjab helpline portal for Shramik special trains, but so far they have not received any message about the trains.

Ajay Tiwari was here to reserve seats for himself and his family in a Bihar-bound train as he wanted to travel back to his village in Gopalganj district. Tiwari had been residing in Doraha with his family, comprising five people, including three children. He was working here in an export mill. “Now, the owner has cleared my balance and has paid me salary till March. He has not asked me to join back, so I want to return to my village as it is becoming difficult to survive here. The landlords are also demanding rent and we do not have much to incur all the expenses,” he said, adding, “Earlier, I used to send money to my parents in the village but, during lockdown, I asked them to deposit some amount in my account.”

Tiwari had also applied for a Shramik special train on May 3, but he was still waiting for a message about the train. “I do not know when my turn will come for the Shramik special train. It is better to buy tickets and board the train starting from June 1,” he added.

Another migrant, Shiv Shankar Yadav, residing at Jeewan Nagar, has got seats reserved in Saryu Yamuna Express to travel back to Darbhanga. Yadav has also registered for the Shramik train but has not received any intimation so far about the train. He said he has paid Rs 1,200 for three tickets.

LIST OF TRAINS

The eight pairs of trains include Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karamabhoomi Superfast (02407/08), Amritsar-Kolkata Express (02357/58), Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express (02715/16), Amritsar– Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail (02904/03), Amritsar–Bandra Terminus Paschim Express (02926/25), Amritsar–Jaynagar Shaheed Express (04673/74), Amritsar–Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (04649/50) and Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express (02053/54).

As per the schedule, Karmabhoomi Superfast will run from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri from June 5 while from New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar from June 10.

Similarly, Shaheed Express will commence from Amritsar on June 2 and from Jaynagar from June 3, Saryu Yamuna Express will start from Amritsar on June 1 and will depart from Jaynagar to Amritsar from 5, Haridwar–Amritsar–Haridwar Jan Shatabdi will commence from June 1.

Of these, only three trains will run daily while others will be either weekly or bi-weekly or four days a week.

Passengers have been asked to reach the station 90 minutes before the arrival of the train so that authorities can complete all procedures such as temperature screening. Besides, passengers have been asked to carry their own food and water and also observe proper social distancing throughout the journey. They have also been told to follow the guidelines under National Directives for Covid-19 Management, which include wearing a mask, said station director Tarun Kumar.