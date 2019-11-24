Ludhiana: Scrap dealer, aide held for drug peddling, wife on the run

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:03 IST

The Ludhiana unit of the special task force arrested a scrap dealer and his accomplice for drug peddling on late Saturday night and recovered 530 gm heroin from their possession. The accused were smuggling the contraband in a tiffin.

The accused have been identified Arun Kumar alias Anu, 27, of New Vishwakarma Colony of Moti Nagar, his accomplice Nitesh Kumar, 29, of Vishwakarma Nagar of Jamalpur. According to the STF, Roopa, 22, wife of the scrap dealer, is actively involved in drug peddling and she too has been also booked.

AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma stated the accused were arrested from Malhotra Chowk of Moti Nagar when they were crossing the area on a motorcycle. When the STF stopped them for checking, the accused told them that one of their relatives is admitted in a hospital and they were carrying food for him in the tiffin. On frisking, the STF recovered 530-gm heroin from the tiffin, besides an electronic weighing machine and empty plastic pouches.

Later during questioning, the accused revealed that they had got the heroin from one Avinash of New Delhi and used to sell it among the addicts.

Arun Kumar is already facing trial in another case of drug peddling. Nitesh Kumar is a labourer.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at STF Mohali. The court has remanded the accused one day in STF custody on Sunday.