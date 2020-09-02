Ludhiana sees 16 more deaths, 196 fresh cases

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:04 IST

There seems to be no let-up in Covid-19 fatalities in the district as 16 more people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, taking the toll to 442.

While the first two days of August recorded 17 deaths, the number has almost doubled with 31 deaths in the first two days of September.

The district also recorded 196 fresh cases, taking the cumulative count of cases to 10, 436. Of the 1, 579 cases are still active while 8, 608 persons have recovered.

The deceased include two 48-year-old women from Prem Colony and Azad Nagar in Millar Gunj, an 82-year-old man from Punjab Mata Nagar, a 33-year-old man from Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road, a 66-year-old man from Rani Jhansi Road, a 26-year-old man from Shimlapuri, a 65-year-old man from Jodhan, a 70-year- old man from Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road, a 35-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal, a 74-year-old man from Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal Road, a 66-year-old man from Malakpur, a 66-year-old man from Samathi Road, Khanna, a 76-year-old man from Model Town, a 70-year-old man from Latala village, near Pakhowal, a 74-year-old man from New Shakti Nagar, a 65-year-old man from Pavittar Nagar.

Councillor’s husband tests positive

Ward number 23 councillor Sandeep Kumari’s husband and Congress leader Gaurav Bhatti tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. Bhatti said that his father, Inderpal, has also tested positive while councillor Sandeep Kumari and his three-year-old daughter have tested negative. Bhatti and his father have mild symptoms and are in home isolation.

Alert resident raises alarm:

Gagan Malhotra, a resident of Mundian Khurd, alerted the administration after he saw two migrants, staying in labour quarters, sitting out in the open after they were put on home isolation after testing positive for the virus. Malhotra’s timely intervention was lauded as helped prevent further spread of the infection.

Malhotra on the other hand lauded the cops for swift action. “The police department’s diligence can be gauged from the fact that Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal reacted to my call and within no time the cops were at the migrant quarters,” he said, adding that the migrants, along with their families, were taken to an isolation home.