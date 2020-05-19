e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana small scale industrialists’ body seeks power bill waiver for a year

Ludhiana small scale industrialists’ body seeks power bill waiver for a year

The state had waived off fixed charges for two months in April

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Ludhiana, while submitting their suggestions on power bill waiver at the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission office in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Members of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, Ludhiana, while submitting their suggestions on power bill waiver at the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission office in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) has written to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) seeking a waiver of the fixed charges in the two-part electricity tariff for at least a year.

The members of the association, including president Jaswinder Singh Thukral, general secretary Shavinder Singh Hunjan and senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Kalsi visited the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) office in Chandigarh on Tuesday to submit their suggestions.

Thukral said the state had, in the month of April, waived off fixed charges for two months and had moved a petition in PSERC.

“Acting on the same, the PSERC had, in the month of May, sought suggestions from the residents by May 19. We suggested that the fixed charges should be waived off for at least a year to bring relief to the industry which is reeling under losses,” said Thukral.

Hunjan and Kalsi said the industry was going through tough time and the government should provide immediate and extensive relief to the industry as a major section of the industry, especially the micro and small industry, will not be able to survive without support.

Thukral said they will take up the matter with the PSERC officials during public hearing.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In