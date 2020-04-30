e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana students at their creative best amid coronavirus lockdown

Ludhiana students at their creative best amid coronavirus lockdown

Students of CT University and Arya College spread awareness on novel coronavirus by designing face masks and making posters, respectively

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
CT University students wearing face masks designed by a varsity student.
Aisha Eliza Jabu, a student of CT University’s School of Design and Innovation, designed face masks to spread awareness on the importance of wearing them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The student said she designed the masks with African print fabrics matched with elegant outfits for herself and her friends. “I wanted to spread the message that we need to stay at home and safe. I am far from my home, but I am doing my bit to help the nation in the fight against the coronavirus,” she said. Course coordinator Kiranpreet Kaur said, “This is a perfect example of the ‘three R’s -- Reduce, reuse and recycle’ as the outfits have been designed from existing garments and with whatever material that was available with her in the hostel.”

A student of Arya College with a poster displaying a message on the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus lockdown.
ARYA COLLEGE STUDENTS HIGHLIGHT PRECAUTIONS AGAINST COVID-19

Meanwhile, students of Arya College made awareness posters on the ongoing pandemic. The competition that aimed to channelise the students’ talent and energy amid the lockdown was supervised by girls section in-charge Suksham Ahluwalia. “Though they (students) have been confined to their homes since March, they have carried out various social outreach programmes such as distribution of food and medicines among the needy,” Ahluwalia said.

