Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST

The district administration confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases, including five children, on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the new cases included the two-year-old daughter of the doctor couple from Khanna, who had tested positive two days ago, and their four other contacts.

These include two males, aged 44 and 68, and two females, aged 66 and 17, all from Khanna.

The doctors, who work at Mohandai Oswal Hospital in Ludhiana, are suspected to have caught the infection while treating ex-serviceman Ujagar Singh, 86, who died of Covid-19 on June 1.

As many as six contacts of a Chhawani Mohalla man, Pritpal Singh, 51, who died at DMCH on May 29, were also found infected on Thursday.

Among them is a 29-year-old man from Meharban village, who works at the shop of Pritpal’s relative in Gandhi Nagar.

Five other contacts of Pritpal reported positive on Thursday. These include four males, aged 52, 40, 21 and 13, and a 43-year-woman, all residents of Chhawani Mohalla. With this, 15 contacts of Pritpal have contracted the infection so far.

Besides, four contacts of a 27-year-old man from Baupur village in Khanna, who returned from Manesar near Delhi on May 20, also tested positive. They comprise a 57-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and two boys, aged 14 and five.

OTHER CASES

A 34-year-old Delhi man, who was tested at the Sahnewal Airport, a man and a woman, aged 52 and 43, from Madhopuri, a 38-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a four-year-girl from Model Town, and a 35-year-old man from Islam Ganj were also found infected.

Apart from them, two patients, a 44-year-old man admitted at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk and a 73-year-old woman admitted at DMCH, were also confirmed positive.

The district now has a total of 226 Covid-19 cases, of which 154 patients have been discharged, a recovery rate of 68.14%. As many as nine patients have succumbed to the virus, a fatality rate of 3.9%. This leaves 63 active cases.