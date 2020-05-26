Ludhiana teachers, students display creativity on edu dept’s Facebook page

cities

In a bid to provide an online platform for students and teachers to display their creative work, Punjab’s education department came up with a Facebook page called activities school education Punjab.

The Ludhiana district education officials asked the school principals to upload videos and pictures of various activities at their institutions. Many schools across the district have uploaded pictures of smart classes, language classes, computer laboratories and interactive activities held during summer camps.

The authorities of Government Primary School, Dhalian in Ludhiana, have shared the pictures of their school, which were appreciated by the education secretary on Monday. The school’s head teacher, Sukhwinder Singh, and his team made efforts to give a facelift to the school building and beautify its corridors and classrooms.

Manraj Singh, a student of a government primary school, shared a two-minute video wherein he made an earthen house with the help of his grandmother. He also explained the procedure to make earthen structures in the video. The education department lauded the effort made by the student.

Also, heads of various government schools highlighted the facelift of their schools and shared videos of parents expressing their views shifting their children to government schools.

School education secretary Krishan Kumar said, “This is a platform for teachers and school heads to display their talent through videos and pictures so other teachers can incorporate those activities in their schools.”