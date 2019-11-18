e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Ludhiana teen gets 10-year jail for sodomising six-year-old

Also fined ₹25K, accused had lured the boy on pretext of giving a fruit in September 2017

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:35 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A local court on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old boy to 10-year imprisonment for sodomising a six-year-old boy.

The court of additional sessions judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Govinda Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of Mangli Tanda village, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The matter dates back to September 26, 2017, when the victim’s father, a helper at a dyeing unit in Mangli Tanda, complained to the police about the sexual assault on his son, a Class 2 student at a government school at that time.

The complainant said he had returned home from work on September 23, 2017, to find the victim crying. The boy told him that he was playing outside when Govinda, their neighbour, lured him on the pretext of giving him a fruit, took him to his one-room quarter and sodomised him.

The accused gagged the victim and threatened him to keep quiet, the prosecution told the court.

The victim’s medical examination showed injuries in his private parts, thereby proving the sexual assault.

The court ruled that such crimes are a blot on society and the sentence should serve as a deterrent to the perpetrators of such crimes.

top news
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information
India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
‘Need to talk more’: Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Need to talk more’: Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities