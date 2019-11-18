Ludhiana teen gets 10-year jail for sodomising six-year-old

cities

A local court on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old boy to 10-year imprisonment for sodomising a six-year-old boy.

The court of additional sessions judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Govinda Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of Mangli Tanda village, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The matter dates back to September 26, 2017, when the victim’s father, a helper at a dyeing unit in Mangli Tanda, complained to the police about the sexual assault on his son, a Class 2 student at a government school at that time.

The complainant said he had returned home from work on September 23, 2017, to find the victim crying. The boy told him that he was playing outside when Govinda, their neighbour, lured him on the pretext of giving him a fruit, took him to his one-room quarter and sodomised him.

The accused gagged the victim and threatened him to keep quiet, the prosecution told the court.

The victim’s medical examination showed injuries in his private parts, thereby proving the sexual assault.

The court ruled that such crimes are a blot on society and the sentence should serve as a deterrent to the perpetrators of such crimes.