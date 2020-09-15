Ludhiana: Three, including woman, killed in separate hit-and-run accidents

cities

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Kumar, 28, of Gurnam Nagar was hit by a car while he was going to Amritsar with his wife on a motorcycle. His wife, Poonam told the police that when they reached near Hardy’s World Amusement Park, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from the rear leaving them severely injured. The erring driver fled the spot.

Passersby informed the police who took the duo to a hospital. While Poonam suffered severe injuries, Rakesh was declared brought dead by doctors. Rakesh works at a salon in the city.

ASI Jatinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified driver. He added that despite wearing a helmet, Rakesh could not survive.

In another case, a 30-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run incident after an unidentified vehicle hit her near Pipal Chowk in the Focal Point area on Monday afternoon. The woman was sitting under a tree when the vehicle crushed her to death.

The victim, identified as Gudia of Durga Colony, worked as a labourer.

The Focal Point police have registered a case against an unidentified driver on charges of causing death due to negligence.

In the third incident, a 70-year-old man died after an overspeeding motorcycle hit his bicycle near Machhiwara road on Monday. The victim has been identified as Charan Singh of Neechi Mangli village.

A case was registered based on the statement of the victim’s cousin Jasmel Singh who said that they were returning home from work on separate bicycles when an overspeeding motorcycle hit Charan Singh from the rear and sped away. Jasmel took Charan Singh to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Harmesh Singh, who is investigating the case said that an FIR under Sections 279, 338, 427 and 304-A of the IPC has been lodged against an unidentified person.