Ludhiana trader attacks daughter with axe in fit of rage, held

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:26 IST

The Division Number 6 police on Saturday arrested a hardware manufacturer for attempting to kill his daughter with an axe in a fit of rage.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where her condition is stated to be serious.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, 55, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh, while the victim is Rupinder Kaur, 25.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on the basis of complaint lodged by victim’s husband Gurdeep Singh of Daba Road in Shimlapuri.

Gurdeep said he had married Rupinder about 18 months ago.

“Two months ago, my father-in-law Kulwant Singh took Rupinder along with him to their home,” he told the police.

“I came to know that Kulwant tried to kill my wife on Friday,” he added.

Division Number 6 station house officer (SHO) Inspector Amarjit Singh said, “Following a dispute with her husband and in-laws, Rupinder had been living at her parents’ home.”

“Her father is a short-tempered man. He had indulged in a verbal spat with Rupinder over some issue and in a fit of rage, he took out an axe and attacked her with an intention to kill her,” the SHO added.

“The accused has not revealed anything to us so far. We are now waiting for Rupinder to record her statement after gaining consciousness,” the cop said.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).