e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cities

Ludhiana trader attacks daughter with axe in fit of rage, held

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Division Number 6 police on Saturday arrested a hardware manufacturer for attempting to kill his daughter with an axe in a fit of rage.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where her condition is stated to be serious.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, 55, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh, while the victim is Rupinder Kaur, 25.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on the basis of complaint lodged by victim’s husband Gurdeep Singh of Daba Road in Shimlapuri.

Gurdeep said he had married Rupinder about 18 months ago.

“Two months ago, my father-in-law Kulwant Singh took Rupinder along with him to their home,” he told the police.

“I came to know that Kulwant tried to kill my wife on Friday,” he added.

Division Number 6 station house officer (SHO) Inspector Amarjit Singh said, “Following a dispute with her husband and in-laws, Rupinder had been living at her parents’ home.”

“Her father is a short-tempered man. He had indulged in a verbal spat with Rupinder over some issue and in a fit of rage, he took out an axe and attacked her with an intention to kill her,” the SHO added.

“The accused has not revealed anything to us so far. We are now waiting for Rupinder to record her statement after gaining consciousness,” the cop said.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities