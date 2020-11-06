e-paper
Ludhiana: Truckers extend support to farmers

Ludhiana: Truckers extend support to farmers

Long traffic jams were witnessed in the area even as the police created diversions for the movement of traffic.

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:42 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Transport union members blocking the road near Transport Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Transport union members blocking the road near Transport Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Extending support to the protesting farmers, the truckers union kept their vehicles off the road for four hours on Thursday and joined in the ‘Chakka jam’ at Transport Nagar and Sherpur Chowk.

Long traffic jams were witnessed in the area even as the police created diversions for the movement of traffic.

Protesting under the banner of ‘Ludhiana Goods Transport Association’, the truckers raised slogans against the Union government for a “step-motherly attitude with the state and its farmers”.

Ludhiana goods transport association president Didar Singh said, “We have always stood by the farmers and will continue to extend support to them till the farm laws are rolled back or amended in favour of farmers. The trucks remained off road from noon till 4pm to mark the protest.”

Meanwhile, commuters rued that the protesters should not harass the general public in their fight with the government.

Gurpal Singh, a commuter said, “The protesters should not block the roads during protests as it leads to harassment of the public. The police and the administration make tall claims of stopping these kinds of protests in the city but action is taken only in selective cases while the public is left to suffer.”

