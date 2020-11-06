e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested

Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested

The gang had allegedly stolen nearly 20 cars and SUVs and sold them further to scrap dealers in Raikot

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(STOCK IMAGE)
(STOCK IMAGE)
         

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves by arresting four of its members. The gang had allegedly stolen nearly 20 cars and SUVs and sold them further to scrap dealers in Raikot.

The accused have been identified as Sukhjit Singh, 30, of Rara Sahib village near Ludhiana, Parminder Singh, 50, of Amritsar, Suraj Kumar, 30, of Shimlapuri and Ramesh Kumar, 34, of Malerkotla Road, Raikot.

The trio of Sukhjit, Parminder, Suraj, was nabbed at a naka on Jassian Road following a tip-off on Wednesday. During the questioning, the accused confessed that they had committed nearly three dozen thefts.

Sharing details, joint commissioner of police Bhagirath Meena said that the accused were selling the stolen vehicles to Ramesh Kumar, a scrap dealer of Raikot, who was dismantling them and selling their parts further.

The cops raided the scrap dealer’s place and recovered three cars as well as parts of 19 dismantled cars.

“The accused were presented before the court and sent for two-day police remand. We will investigate whether the accused were selling the stolen vehicle to some other scrap dealers as well,” said JCP Meena.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In