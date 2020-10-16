e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana woman dupes two on pretext of providing government job

Ludhiana woman dupes two on pretext of providing government job

The accused is already facing trial in similar cases of fraud

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police on Friday booked a woman impersonating as a college professor for duping two Dugri residents of Rs 3.41 lakh on the pretext of securing government jobs for their daughters.

The accused has been identified as Shweta Sehgal of Noorwala road. According to the police, the woman is already facing trial in similar cases of fraud.

Complainant Kulwant Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri. Kulwant stated that the accused, who had claimed to be a professor at Government College for Women, Bharat Nagar Chowk, assured him of securing a clerical job for his daughter and demanded Rs 80,000 for the same. The accused also duped Kulwant’s relative Satnam Singh, who also wanted to of Rs 2.61 lakh on the same pretext.

Kulwant added that the accused even took their daughters to Chandigarh on the pretext of an interview but returned after roaming here and there. When they demanded their money back, the accused issued two cheques to them which were dishonoured by the bank. They then lodged a complaint with the police on March 16.

ASI Manjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case had been registered against the woman under Section 420(cheating) of the IPC.

The woman had earlier duped an astrologer, a hosiery unit owner, and 10 others of around Rs 30 lakh cash on pretext of securing government jobs for their family members.

The ASI added that a hunt was on to arrest the woman.

