Home / Cities / Ludhiana youth stabbed for bursting fireworks on Diwali dies

Ludhiana youth stabbed for bursting fireworks on Diwali dies

Was attacked by his neighbour while bursting crackers on November 14, succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Stabbed in the stomach and chest over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, a 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Friday night after struggling for life for over a month.

The victim, Monu of New Madhopuri, was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

According to police, Monu, a factory worker, hailed from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and lived on a factory premises with his parents and two siblings.

File photo of murder victim Monu

His father, Dinesh Kumar, told the police that Monu was bursting firecrackers outside the factory on November 14 when their neighbour, Rohit, started hurling abuses at him. “After a spat, Rohit left the spot, only to return with a knife. He stabbed Monu in the stomach, chest and arms with the knife and fled,” Dinesh alleged.

“I had rushed Monu to the civil hospital, where sensing his critical condition, doctors referred him to PGIMER. But, he died on Friday night,” the father rued.

On Saturday, the family said they will not cremate the body till the accused was arrested. Despite police efforts to pacify them, they remained relentless.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi police station, said they had added the murder section in the FIR already lodged against Rohit, adding that he will be arrested soon.

Parents forced to skip daughter’s wedding

According to Dinesh, he had to borrow Rs 2 lakh for his son’s treatment and therefore could not afford to pay for the marriage of Monu’s elder sister that was scheduled on December 16. While Dinesh and his wife were taking care of their son in Chandigarh, his daughter’s maternal uncle paid for the wedding expenses.

Following the attack on Monu, his younger brother, a student of Class 8, was also forced to leave school and started working in a factory to support his family financially. Dinesh said Monu wanted his brother to study further and used to pay for the expenses.

