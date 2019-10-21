Lukewarm turnout at cantonment assembly constituency

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:09 IST

PUNE: The Pune cantonment assembly constituency witnessed a lukewarm voter turnout in the first half of the day. By 1 pm, the constituency had recorded 17.99 per cent voting from over 270 polling centres. The figure was one of the lowest recorded at 1 pm on Monday among the 21 constituencies in Pune region.

Rains turn nodal office muddy

The untimely rains that lashed the city over the weekend turned the ground next to the police commissioner’s office into a pit of muddy slush. The ground served as the nodal office for the cantonment assembly of Pune. The polling officials had to call the public works department (PWD) for help on Monday morning. The PWD officials brought crush sand to cover the slush. “In the evening, there will be around 100 vehicles using the ground. So, we sought a solution from PWD. The covered structure is fine, but the open area is still a problem,” said Neeta Shinde, returning officer, Pune Cantonment.

Learning from Lok Sabha experience

Some of the cantonment area residents who turned up at polling stations found their names missing from the voter list during the Lok Sabha elections held in May 2019. The cantonment officials received 3,700 voter registrations since June. Meetings were held with block level officers (BLO) in groups of 10 to avoid missing of voters from the list. “I had the staff personally follow-up with every individual who faced the problem during the recent Lok Sabha elections. We called them multiple times during the voter registration process and ensured they were enlisted,” said Neeta Shinde, returning officer, Pune Cantonment.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:09 IST