Lure for VVIP treatment lands fake high court judge in jail

Lure for VVIP treatment lands fake high court judge in jail

Chandigarh resident Vikas Jain asked Ludhiana police to escort him during his private visit to Ludhiana, but could not produce his identification proof.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Friday.
The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

Lying to the Ludhiana police to enjoy VVIP treatment and security given to judges for a few minutes landed a Chandigarh trader in soup.

Vikas Jain, 52, was arrested for posing as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court to be escorted by the police on his arrival in the city. During questioning, he revealed he just wanted to enjoy the VVIP treatment that judges receive.

“In a well-thought-out plan, Jain sent a text message to senior police officials in Ludhiana claiming that he was a high court judge and coming to Ludhiana in his private vehicle to attend a function in Sunder Nagar,” said inspector Amandeep Singh Gill, SHO, Division Number 6 police station.

Therefore, the inspector was deputed to receive the judge at Samrala Chowk and escort him to Sunder Nagar. “On Jain’s arrival with his wife and son in a Mahindra Scorpio, we sought his identity card, but he started threatening me. He claimed that he was not carrying his ID as he was on a personal visit. When I crosschecked with the high court, I was told there was no such judicial officer,” the inspector said.

“When I questioned him about this, he changed his statement, claiming he was a judge of the Supreme Court and had come to Ludhiana for a confidential meeting with two other justices of the apex court,” he added.

Further verification revealed that he was an imposter, therefore, he was booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code at the Moti Nagar police station.

While his wife and son were let off, Jain was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody.

