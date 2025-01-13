Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin board chief urges couples to have ‘at least 4 kids’, announces 1 lakh reward

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 13, 2025 04:07 PM IST

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria heads the Parshuram Kalyan Board and holds a rank equivalent to a cabinet minister of the state.

The head of a government board in Madhya Pradesh, who holds a rank equivalent to a cabinet minister of the state, has stirred a row with his announcement of one lakh for Brahmin couples who decide to have “at least four children.”

Know the ways to take care of your baby's skin.(Pexels)
Pandit Vishnu Rajoria heads the Parshuram Kalyan Board, a Brahmin body.

Rajoria said he found it “problematic” that youngsters “stop” after only one kid.

“I have high hopes from the youngsters. We can't expect much from the older people…you are responsible for the protection of the future generation. I urge you to have at least four children,” NDTV quoted him as saying at an event in Indore.

Further, Rajoria asserted that the monetary prize will be given, with or without him as the president of the Parshuram Kalyan Board.

Also Read | ‘Have more kids’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin raises concerns over delimitation

Later, he clarified that he made the announcement as a “personal initiative” and not a government one.

“The Brahmin society can fulfill these commitments, including education and training for the children for higher positions,” Rajoria stated.

‘Must reconsider his remarks’: Congress leader

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party distanced itself from Rajoria's statement, calling it his “personal opinion,” Congress leader Mukesh Nayak urged him to “reconsider” his comment.

Also Read | 'Have more kids': Andhra CM Naidu's plea to address ageing population in South

“He is a learned man, my friend. I want to tell him that population growth is among the world's big problems today. The fewer the children, the easier it would be to ensure their education,” Nayak said.

Nayak added that a “paranoia” was being created that Muslims would “outnumber” Hindus and “eat them up."

"These are imaginary ideas. Our country will be powerful only when we are united," he noted.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Monday, January 13, 2025
