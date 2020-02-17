Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey among 10 held for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:29 IST

Magsaysay awardee and social activist Sandeep Pandey was among 10 people arrested by the Lucknow police when they tried to take out a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC from Clock Tower in Thakurganj to Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar on Monday.

On the other hand, women’s protest against CAA at Clock Tower completed 32 days.

Pandey and the others were booked under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said police.

“Sandeep Pandey reached Clock Tower in the afternoon. He tried to instigate people for a protest march. We tried to reason with him and arrested him later when he refused to relent. He was booked under Section 151 of the CrPC,” said DP Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Chowk.

Sandeep Pandey said, “We were a group of 10 people and planned to spread awareness about CAA and NRC by marching from Clock Tower to Ujariaon. But the police arrested us and confiscated the pamphlets we were carrying.”

Pandey added that he did not seek any permission from the local administration regarding the march.

The arrested people were presented before the executive magistrate, from where they secured bail.

Sandeep Pandey has been critical of the CAA, NRC and NPR. He was earlier kept under house arrest during the violent anti-CAA protest in UP in December.