Maha-Metro chief to head panel to promote Metro Neo in smaller cities

PUNE The union ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has formed a committee chaired by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s (Maha-Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit to recommend traffic and transport solutions for tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country.

Dixit, in an interview said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had given Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation the responsibility for preparing the traffic and transport plan for Nashik city and Maha-Metro had suggested ‘Metro Neo’- a combination of the Metro and bus system.

“The central government suggested that we should consider this model for all tier-2 and tier-3 cities and appointed a committee to execute this,” he said.

Dixit described Metro Neo as an innovation of Maha-Metro in which elements of the tram, metro, bus and BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) have been integrated in a hybrid model.

“The metro coaches will run on tyres in this model instead of heavy steel wheels. The corridor for Neo Metro will be dedicated and elevated. This model is cost-effective and cheaper than the Metro,” he said.

Dixit said the Nashik Metro Neo project was formulated after extensive and comprehensive technical consultations and due diligence with several stakeholders.

“The system is eco-friendly, energy-efficient, reliable, safe and capable of providing efficient mass public transport system which is ideally suitable for the traffic needs of cities the size of Nashik,” he said.

He said that Metro Neo has been recommended by Maha-Metro to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation which has commissioned the Maha Metro to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

