Maha polls: FIR against Dhananjay Munde for obscene remarks about Pankaja

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:34 IST

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Parli, Beed, for allegedly making obscene remarks against his cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women, too, has taken suo motu cognisance of a video, in which the NCP leader can purportedly be seen making the remarks, and will issue a notice to him.

Dhananjay, however, has defended himself and called the video “edited” and the remarks are “distorted”, with an aim to end his political career.

Both estranged cousins are locked in a battle for the Parli Assembly segment in Beed.

The purported video clip was widely circulated, following which BJP workers in Beed approached the Beed police to register a complaint against Dhananjay.

On Saturday evening, BJP workers also held Dhananjay responsible after Pankaja allegedly fainted at a rally after seeing the video.

Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the state women’s commission, said, “We have taken suo motu cognizance of the video. Prima facie, the statements made by Dhananjay Munde are objectionable to the commission. Pankaja Munde is the state’s woman leader and minister, and such statements against her are inappropriate. We will take necessary action on it.”

Speaking to reporters in Parli on Sunday, Dhananjay demanded that the authenticity of the clip be tested at a forensic laboratory.

“My speech was edited and made viral, why? Just to win the election... Those who have edited the clip should at least respect the pious relationship of a brother and a sister. Now only the voters can do justice.”

The NCP leader got emotional during the press conference and added, “Will I say anything about my sister? I was not speaking about my sister. Those who had to spread the poison have done that. They are maligning my image. I knew something like this would happen at the end of the election. If you want to win polls, win it by making a place in the hearts of people. If you want to win the election on sentiments, I don’t want such politics and life...I feel like I should leave the world.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:34 IST