Maharashtra government to serve ₹10 meals at 15 centres by Jan 26

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:00 IST

The state government will launch Shiv Bhojan, the ₹10 meal scheme for the poor which was announced by the Shiv Sena in its manifesto, at 15 centres by Republic Day.

The state cabinet on December 24 cleared the proposal to serve “sumptuous” meals at subsidised rates. The plan is to open one centre in each of the 36 districts in the state within a month.

Over the next three months, the state will serve a limited number – 18,000 – of meals between 12pm and 2pm at the 36 centres, according to a government resolution issued by the food and civil supplies department. Shiv Bhojan, will cost the state ₹6.48 crore for the three-month period.

For now, Mumbai will get 450 thalis a day, while Mumbai suburbs will see 1,500 thalis. The thali will have two 30gm chapatis, one 100 gm vegetable bowl, a 100gm bowl of daal, and a bowl of 150gm rice. Each thali will cost the state ₹50 in urban areas and ₹35 in rural areas, stated the GR

The meals will be served at existing eateries, NGOs, woman self-help groups, restaurants or mess, etc. authorised by a committee appointed to select a location in each district. Every centre will have a minimum of 75 thalis or a maximum of 150 thalis.

Mahesh Pathak, principal secretary, food and civil supplies department, said, “Committees at taluka, district and municipal corporation levels will appoint an eligible eatery or a non-government organisation to serve the meal. We plan to start Shiv Bhojan at 15-odd places across the state by January 26. Subsequently, all 36 districts will have a centre each where people can get these meals.”

Locations around bus stations, railway stations and district hospitals are likely to be chosen. The premises where the meal will be served has to be owned by the applicant, and must have a seating capacity of 25.

Pathak said after three months, the department will review the programme and make plans to expand it to more centres in each district. A high-level committee, headed by the chief secretary, will look at other aspects such as involvement of reputable organisations, setting up central kitchens, cross-subsidy and offering public-private partnerships.

During the Shiv Sena-BJP government between 1995 and 1999, the Sena had started zhunka bhakar centres, where food was served for ₹1. The scheme ran into trouble after those who acquired rights to serve zhunka bhakar started serving other food items.

Learning from the mistake, the Shiv Bhojan programme has barred sale of any other food items and also disallows bringing outside food into the centre.