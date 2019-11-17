Maharashtra Governor announces relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rain

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:11 IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday announced monetary relief for farmers whose crops were damaged owing to unseasonal rain. Koshyari declared compensation of ₹8,000 for every hectare of kharif crop, and ₹18,000 for every hectare of horticulture or perennial crop. However, there is a cap of two hectares for every farmer, meaning they will be able to avail financial assistance for only two hectares.

The Governor also directed the state administration to start disbursing the relief amount immediately. Parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena, however, said the amount was meagre considering the large-scale losses. The state is currently under President’s rule, and the Governor is responsible for the entire administration and governance. The move comes amid criticism over the delay in government formation, which people believe would have helped in providing speedy relief to the agrarian community, which is facing another round of natural calamity after a recent drought.

According to estimates, crops spread across around 93 lakh hectares were damaged owing to unseasonal rain in October and November. This is almost 66.42% of the total area of kharif crop sown this year — 140 lakh hectares. As many as 1.04 crore farmers have been affected. Marathwada region was the worst affected, followed by Amravati region in Vidarbha. “The Governor took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rain and has decided to announce ₹8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for kharif crops, and ₹18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture or perennial crops as compensation,” read a statement released by Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also announced exemption of land revenue in the affected areas and exemption of school and college fee of wards of farmers who have been affected, the statement read. Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, state relief and rehabilitation department, said, “The process of panchnama for the damages is complete. We found that 93 lakh hectares of crops have been hit.”

On November 2, the state had decided to allocate funds worth ₹10,000 crore to provide relief to the farmers. It was decided that the state will approach the Centre, seeking financial assistance. Union home minister Amit Shah, too, had declared to send a team of officials to assess the damages. “We are expecting a team from the Centre to arrive for assessment, after which we will send a memorandum demanding financial assistance from them,” Nimbalkar said.

Former president of Congress’s state unit, Ashok Chavan, said, “The amount declared by the Governor is very less considering the large-scale crop loss. We demand the state administration to immediately disburse the compensation. After a new government is formed, with Congress as an alliance partner, additional relief will also be declared,” he said. Shiv Sena, too, said the compensation was very less. Eknath Shinde, legislative leader of the party, said, “Sena has demanded monetary aid of ₹25,000 for each hectare. The declared amount as compensation is very less,” Shinde said.