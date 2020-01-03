Maharashtra Kesari: Abasaheb Atkale defeats talim mate Santosh Hirgude to take 57kg gold

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:21 IST

PUNE Abasaheb Atkale, who trains at the Kaka Pawar Talim, Ambegaon, was taken the distance by Santosh Hirgude, with whom he practices every day.

Atkale defeated Hirgude to claim the gold medal in the 57-kg weight category (mud) during the 63rd Maharashtra Kesari, ongoing at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Friday.

The contest ended with the score at 8-8, with Atkale emerging winner on the count back score.

“The bout was difficult since I was facing an opponent from my talim. Hirgude and I practice together regularly. As we know each other’s strength and weakness, it was hard to trick the opponent,” said Atkale, who recently won a silver medal in the Senior National Championship at Jalandar, Punjab in November-December, 2019.

Atkale has been practising on the mat for the last 10 years.

“It was just 15 days earlier that he started to train on mud. The medal at the recently-concluded championship boosted his confidence,” explained coach Sunil Liman.

In last edition of the state’s premier wrestling event held at Jalna, Atkale did not win a medal.

“This time I was confident and better prepared,” added Atkale, whose brother Jyotiba, will also reste for gold tomorrow in 57kg category, on the mat.

“As my younger brother is participating in the mat category, I opted to take part in the mud category. I don’t face much difficulty on mat or mud,” said Atkale.

Hanumant Puri takes 79-kg gold

In the 79kg mud category, Hanumant Puri of Osmanabad clinched the gold medal defeating Sagar Chougule, Solapur 5-0.

Puri dominated right from the start and played his moves in a better manner to outclass Chougule.

Results

57kg

Gold: Abasaheb Atkale, Solapur

Silver: Santosh Hirgude, Kolhapur

Bronze: Onkar Lad, Kolhapur

79kg

Gold: Hanumant Puri, Osmanabad

Silver: Sagar Chougule, Solapur

Bronze: Dharma Shinde, Nashik