Maharashtra Kesari: Small-town wrestler lands the big-time gold medal

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:50 IST

PUNE Prashant Jagtap, who comes from the small town of Umbergaon, near Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, is all coach-only when it comes to wrestling.

Future plans? “Whatever my coach decides,” says Jagptap, who defeated Aakash Bhingare of Ahmednagar, 8-2, to clinch the gold in the 86kg mud category at the ongoing 63rd Maharashtra Kesari at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Sunday.

Will you compete in the senior nationals? “Whatever my coach says,” is the stock reply.

Jagtap does not vocalise his thoughts. But, in the ring, he lets his wrestling do the talking. And that, won him gold.

“I am much more comfortable on mud. I know national and international tournaments happen on the mat, but I have still not decided anything about it... my coach will decide,” says Jagtap, when prodded.

Right from the start of the bout, Jagtap dominated, scoring points on every move. First he took a 2-0 lead, then again Jagtap scored point on double leg takedown to make it 4-0.

In the end, Jagtap completed the ‘front aaltho’ move to score 8 points and secure his 8-2 victory.

In the 70kg mud category, Nitin Pawar defeated Mchichandra Niwangare, of Kolhapur. Pawar secured a win via count back, after the end score was tied at four-all.

“Niwangare was good, but I managed to score a victory. Credit to my coach and brother who keep pushing me during practice. Now I want to focus on the senior nationals,” says Pawar.

In the 70kg mat category, Kalicharan Solankar of Solapur defeated Vikas Gore 11-5. In both the rounds, Solankar dominated the proceedings to secure the gold medal with ease.

In the 92kg mud category, Shubham Chauhan defeated Jaideep Gaikwad 8-0.

Results

70kg mud

Gold: Nitin Pawar, Kolhapur

Silver: Mchichandra Niwangare, Kolhapur

Bronze: Santosh Gawde, Solapur

86kg mud

Gold: Prashant Jagtap, Solapur

Silver: Aakash Bhingare, Ahmednagar

Bronze: Santosh Padalkar, Pune

70kg mat

Gold: Kalicharan Solankar, Solapur

Silver: Vikas Gore, Ahmednagar

Bronze: Yogeshwar Tapkir, Pimpri-Chinchwad

92kg mud

Gold: Shubham Chauhan, Solapur

Silver: Jaideep Gaikwad, Satara

Bronze: Amol Mundhe, Beed