Mumbai rain: Schools to remain closed in Palghar, Thane on Friday

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday, the district administration said. This is in view of the heavy rainfall alert issued in the district by the weather department. Schools will also remain closed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts. People hold umbrellas while walking amid heavy rainfall.(HT File)

As many as 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in view of heavy rainfall in the state. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday. Different parts of the city witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. Schools and colleges remained shut. According to the weather department, Mumbai received 90 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall till Thursday.

"Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM (Wednesday)," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted.

"Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai...We've announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively," IMD official Sunil Kamble said.

IMD Mumbai issued a red alert for the city and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the adjoining Thane and Palghar districts were issued orange alerts.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, both the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) and the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded significant rainfall, IMD Mumbai stated. The Colaba observatory recorded extremely heavy rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm rainfall during the same period. These rainfall measurements indicate that there were substantial precipitation levels in both areas, with the island city experiencing a higher amount of rainfall compared to the suburbs.

