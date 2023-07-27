Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rain: Schools to remain closed in Palghar, Thane on Friday

Mumbai rain: Schools to remain closed in Palghar, Thane on Friday

ByHT News Desk
Jul 27, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Schools will also remain closed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday, the district administration said. This is in view of the heavy rainfall alert issued in the district by the weather department. Schools will also remain closed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts.

People hold umbrellas while walking amid heavy rainfall.(HT File)
People hold umbrellas while walking amid heavy rainfall.(HT File)

As many as 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in view of heavy rainfall in the state. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday. Different parts of the city witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. Schools and colleges remained shut. According to the weather department, Mumbai received 90 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall till Thursday.

READ | Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today, says IMD; Traffic alerts, 5-day weather report

"Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM (Wednesday)," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted.

"Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai...We've announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively," IMD official Sunil Kamble said.

IMD Mumbai issued a red alert for the city and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the adjoining Thane and Palghar districts were issued orange alerts.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, both the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) and the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded significant rainfall, IMD Mumbai stated. The Colaba observatory recorded extremely heavy rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm rainfall during the same period. These rainfall measurements indicate that there were substantial precipitation levels in both areas, with the island city experiencing a higher amount of rainfall compared to the suburbs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out