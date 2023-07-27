Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today, says IMD; Traffic alerts, 5-day weather report
Mumbai rain updates: Heavy rain in the city caused flooding, disruptions on railway tracks, and slowed down traffic. Met Department issued a 'red' alert.
Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday caused flooding in low-lying areas, disrupted local train services and slowed down traffic in some parts of the city due to waterlogging. The Met Department has issued a 'red' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.
Rains in Mumbai today? Here's what IMD predicts
The India Meteorological Department's Mumbai Centre forecast suggested continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.
Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over parts of Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days, IMD said.
Average rainfall in Mumbai today
Rainfall in Mumbai from 8:30am to 5:30pm on Thursday
Santacruz 75.8mm
Colaba 85.8mm
Bandra 68.5mm
Dahisar 159.5mm
Ram mandir 82.0mm
Chembur 60.5mm
Byculla 84.0mm
CSMT 83.5mm
Matunga 69.0mm
Mumbai weather updates for the next five days
|Day
|Rain intensity
|Probability
|IMD alert
|Thursday
|Heavy to very heavy at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Very likely
|Red
|Friday
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Very likely
|Yellow
|Saturday
|Moderate rain
|Very likely
|Green
|Sunday
|Moderate rain
|Very likely
|Green
|Monday
|Moderate rain
|Very likely
|Green
Mumbai traffic alert
- Vehicular movement is closed at Poisar, Samata Nagar due to 3ft water logging.
- At Andheri Subway on both sides, vehicular movement is restricted due to 3ft water logging. Traffic is diverted towards SV Road.
- Vehicular movement is closed at Payal Hotel Junction (Dahisar East) due to 3ft water logging.
-Commuters reported waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but train services were not affected, according to the Western Railway.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday. "The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night. In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall, according to the IMD Mumbai.
