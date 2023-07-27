Heavy rain to continue in Mumbai today, says IMD; Traffic alerts, 5-day weather report

Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday caused flooding in low-lying areas, disrupted local train services and slowed down traffic in some parts of the city due to waterlogging. The Met Department has issued a 'red' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. After heavy rain in Thane water logging near Vandana cinema, Thane.(Praful Gangurde HT photos)

(Click here for Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates)

Rains in Mumbai today? Here's what IMD predicts

The India Meteorological Department's Mumbai Centre forecast suggested continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over parts of Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days, IMD said.

Average rainfall in Mumbai today

Rainfall in Mumbai from 8:30am to 5:30pm on Thursday

Santacruz 75.8mm

Colaba 85.8mm

Bandra 68.5mm

Dahisar 159.5mm

Ram mandir 82.0mm

Chembur 60.5mm

Byculla 84.0mm

CSMT 83.5mm

Matunga 69.0mm

Mumbai weather updates for the next five days

Day Rain intensity Probability IMD alert Thursday Heavy to very heavy at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places Very likely Red Friday Heavy rainfall at isolated places Very likely Yellow Saturday Moderate rain Very likely Green Sunday Moderate rain Very likely Green Monday Moderate rain Very likely Green

Mumbai traffic alert

- Vehicular movement is closed at Poisar, Samata Nagar due to 3ft water logging.

- At Andheri Subway on both sides, vehicular movement is restricted due to 3ft water logging. Traffic is diverted towards SV Road.

- Vehicular movement is closed at Payal Hotel Junction (Dahisar East) due to 3ft water logging.

-Commuters reported waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but train services were not affected, according to the Western Railway.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday. "The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night. In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall, according to the IMD Mumbai.