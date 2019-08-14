Maharashtra’s sugar production to decline by 44 lakh MT

cities

PUNE: Sugar Commissionerate at Pune has stated that severe drought-like condition in most parts of Maharashtra will reduce sugar production in the state by almost 44 lakh metric tonnes.

Dattatray Gaikwad, joint director, Sugar Commissionerate, headed a review meeting of crushing season 2019-20 with millers, agriculture department officials and regional sugar directors. According to the department, 570 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of cane from 8.43 lakh hectares will be available for crushing season 2019-20. The sugar production is estimated to be 63.22 lakh MT. The officials expect that the crushing period will be reduced from 160 days to 130 days due to less availability of cane.

“With many parts of state drought-hit, farmers have already used cane for fodder. Many farmers in Ahmednagar and Solapur districts uprooted their cane crops because of water scarcity. Hence, cane cultivation area was reduced from 11.62 lakh hectares in 2018-19 to 8.43 lakh hectares, severely affecting sugar production,” said Gaikwad.

Regional sugar directors stated that sugar cultivation was badly affected in Beed and Jalna because of drought situation. Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur saw increased cultivation by almost 14,213 hectares, but recent floods affected the crop.

According to the sugar commissionerate, during the 2018-19 crushing season about 952.11 lakh MT of cane was crushed from 11.62 lakh hectares and it produced 107.21 lakh MT of sugar. However, the figure is expected to dip to 63.22 lakh MT for season 2019-20.

Year Area (lakh ha) Crushed (Lakh MT) Production (Lakh MT)

2019-20 8.43 570 63.22

2018-19 11.62 952.11 107.21

2017-18 9.18 952.60 107.10

