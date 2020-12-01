e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties to contest against BJP in polls for 6 MLC seats today

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties to contest against BJP in polls for 6 MLC seats today

There are three seats from the graduates’ constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur), two from teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati), and one from the local bodies’ constituency in Dhule-Nandurbar that will go for polls on Tuesday

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:15 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
         

The elections for six legislative Council seats from the graduates, teachers and local bodies’ constituencies will be held on Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

The elections assume great significance as the three ruling parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – are contesting the polls together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There are three seats from the graduates’ constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur), two from teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati), and one from the local bodies’ constituency in Dhule-Nandurbar that will go for polls on Tuesday.

In the Nagpur and Pune graduates’ constituencies, there is a direct fight between the MVA and BJP candidates.

While in the Aurangabad constituency, NCP candidate Satish Chavan has an edge over his rival candidates, in Dhule-Nandurbar, BJP’s Amrish Patel is in a ‘safe position’, their respective party insiders have said. In the Amravati teachers’ constituency, Sena’s Shrikant Deshpande, who is the sitting legislator, has an edge over other candidates.

There are around 2.65 lakh voters in the Nagpur graduates’ constituency, while 19 candidates are in the fray from here. In Pune, around 4.26 lakh graduates would cast their ballot for 62 candidates. In Aurangabad, there are 3.73 lakh voters and 35 candidates. The Amravati and Pune teachers’ constituencies have 35,622 and 72,545 teachers as voters respectively.

For the Dhule-Nandurbar seat, 437 voters, including legislators and elected representatives of local self-governing bodies, will cast their votes. The by-election was necessitated after Congress legislator Amrish Patel quit the party to join BJP last year in October.

top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In