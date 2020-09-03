e-paper
Mahendergarh shocker: Mason axes wife, three children to death

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Police at the crime spot in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul town on Wednesday.
Police at the crime spot in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul town on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

A mason allegedly hacked his 26-year-old wife and three children to death at their temporary shelter on Singhania road in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul town on Tuesday night, police said.

The victims are his wife Aarti, two sons aged seven and six, and a four-year-old daughter.

The accused, identified as Tulsidas of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, used an axe to commit the crime before fleeing the spot, the police said, adding that the motive behind the murder would be ascertained after his arrest.

Narnaul City station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said the incident came to light when one of their neighbours noticed no activity at their hut by Wednesday noon.

“They broke open the main gate and found four members of Tulsidas’ family dead. We reached the spot and sent the bodies to civil hospital for autopsy,” he added.

The SHO said they have registered a case of murder against the mason , who is at large. “We have started an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he added.

“Kin of the woman have been informed about the incident. They will reach Narnaul tomorrow to collect the bodies,” the SHO said.

The police have reportedly recovered the axe used in the crime.

