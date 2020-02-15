Mahendergarh woman gangraped, 4 arrested

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:49 IST

Four men have been arrested for raping a 35-year-old woman in Narnaul town of Mahendergarh district, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Chiranji, Mukesh Kumar, Vikas and Sandeep. Sandeep is the manager of the guest house where the woman was allegedly raped, the police said.

The victim told the police that she was waiting at the Narnaul bus stand for a bus to Delhi on Friday when one of her ‘friends’, Roshan Lal, came there and offered her a job in the city.

“He then took me to a guest house, where we met the manager, Sandeep. Roshan left the spot and asked me to wait for him. The manager then offered me a soft drink and after consuming that, I lost consciousness. When I gained senses after few hours, I realised I was raped,” she added.

The spokesperson of Narnaul police said they had formed a team to trace and arrest the accused based on the description provided by the victim on Friday night.

“They were arrested today and produced in a local court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. Roshan Lal, who brought the woman to the guest house and few others, who we are suspecting were also involved in the crime, are absconding and efforts are on to nab them,” he added.

The accused have been charged with gangrape, forcible unnatural intercourse and outraging a woman’s modesty.

MAN GETS 20-YEAR JAIL FOR RAPING MINOR IN SONEPAT

A local court has sentenced a Uttar Pradesh man to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in Sonepat in March 2019.

The convict is Rahish, a native of Agra.

Additional district and sessions judge DR Chaliya has also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 on him.

On March 13 last year, the girl’s father had approached the Sonepat City police and complained that one of his neighbours had been raping his daughter, a student of Class 10, for past eight months.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the matter came to light when the girl complained of stomachache following which she was taken to a hospital.

“Doctors attending to the girl told her parents that she was pregnant. When they enquired, the girl told them that she was being raped by their neighbour for past eight months. She claimed that the man had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the details of the crime to anyone,” the spokesman added.