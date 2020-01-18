Main accused in Amritsar statue vandalism remanded in police custody

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:06 IST

Amritsar The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Ravinderjit Singh Bajwa sent Amritpal, the main accused in the case of vandalism of statues of folk dancers on the Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple, to two-day police remand on Saturday.

Amritpal, one of eight accused, had surrendered at the DGP office in Chandigarh on Friday. His lawyer said he would be produced in court again. The other seven accused had been arrested from the spot. Apart from Sikh organisations, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has sought release of the accused and advocated replacement of these statues with those of Sikh warriors.

The accused have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Will address matter on merit, says state tourism director

With several Sikh organisations claiming that they will seek a meeting with the Punjab tourism department, state tourism director Malwinder Singh Jaggi said as of now the local administration was dealing with the matter at its own level. The department oversees and maintains the Heritage Street. “The local administration is dealing with this matter at its own level. We have not received any reference in this regard yet. If we get any request, the matter will be dealt with on merit.”