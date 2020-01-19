Main girder for Patripool rail overbridge ready at Hyderabad firm

cities

The main open web girder for the new two-lane Patripool railway overbridge (ROB) on the Kalyan-Shilphata is ready and will be brought to the construction site by February first week.

On Saturday, chief engineer Shashikant Sontakke and executive engineer Nitin Borule inspected the girder in Hyderabad. The girder will be divided into eight parts before being transported to Kalyan all the way from Hyderabad. The work of building the girder for the new Patripool bridge was given to Hyderabad’s Global City company.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials claimed on Saturday that the girder was built before the deadline.

“The estimated time to complete the work of girder was eight months, however, the company finished the work in just three months time,” said an official from MSRDC.

“The open web girder is totally ready. It can be transported to the site. The girder has been checked by Indian Railway and RITES Ltd,” said Sontakke.

“The 77-metre-long new Patripool bridge will be the longest bridge in Kalyan city once installed. The work of constructing pillars is under progress at the site. Meanwhile, the girders will also be sent. Once the girder is assembled, it will be launched,” he added.

As per the MSRDC, the work for another small 33-meter-long girder is underway.

In November 2018, 104-year-old Patripool bridge was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR), after it was declared unsafe.

The old Patripool bridge was a vital link that helped connect Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Thane and Navi Mumbai. About a lakh vehicles plied on the old bridge as per the traffic officials.

As the bridge was shut, the vehicles are plied on a parallel Patripool bridge, which is presently congested throughout the day, with vehicles stuck for almost an hour during peak hours. Earlier on January 8, the MSRDC officials claimed that the work of the new Patripool will be completed by March this year and will be opened for the commuters. In order to launch the girders, the Indian Railways is expected to hold two mega blocks on the railway line.