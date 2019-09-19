Major relief: Decision to hike house tax put on hold

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:59 IST

LMC HOUSE SESSION Naveen Market complex to be demolished. New building with basement parking to come up in its place

In a major relief for citizens, the decision to increase house tax from the next fiscal was put on hold by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House.

The civic administration had recently decided to double house tax from the next financial year. But during the LMC House session on Thursday, corporators opposed the move, after which it was put on hold.

Most of the corporators said they were upset as they were not consulted before the house tax hike was proposed by the municipal commissioner.

“How can officials go ahead without putting the proposal before the LMC house,” said corporator Munna Mishra.

The House also scrapped the proposal of GIS survey by an outside agency for fixation of house tax.

TAX ON CINEMA HALLS REDUCED

In a relief for multiplexes and cinema halls, the LMC announced that the proposed tax of Rs 600 per show will be reduced to Rs 100 per show. Non-AC cinema halls will have to pay just Rs 50 as tax per show to the civic body.

RS 200-CR BONDS

The LMC will release its Rs 200-crore bonds on Diwali this year as the picture of the civic body’s credit rating is clear and its balance sheets are also ready, said municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

COMPLEX AT DAYANIDHAN PARK

LMC House has decided to construct a commercial complex at Dayanidhan Park. The 550 shopkeepers displaced from Aminabad would be adjusted in this complex.

ATAL UDAY VAN AT MALIHABAD

The proposal of Atal Uday Van at Malihabad was passed by the LMC House with a voice vote.

COMPLEX AT WALA QADAR OFFICE

The proposal for constructing a commercial complex at Wala Qadar road office of LMC’s streetlights department was also passed. Here, the building will come up on PPP model.

Besides, an office of the rubbish removal department would come up on vacant land of LMC in Aishbagh. Here, Indian Oil Corporation would set up a petrol pump for LMC vehicles.

RECONSTRUCTION OF NAVEEN MARKET

The dilapidated building of Naveen Market at Qaiserbagh would be demolished and a new building with basement parking would come up in its place.

PAAN SHOPS CAN’T SELL TOFFEES, OTHER EDIBLES

Paan shops dealing in tobacco products/cigarettes cannot sell any sort of edible items like toffees, biscuits etc. These shops will also have to procure licence from the LMC for selling tobacco products. They will be allotted shops in vending zones only, stated the LMC House.

Tobacco shops will have to pay Rs 2,200 licence fee and renewal charges of Rs 1,000 per year. Permanent shops selling tobacco products will have to pay annual registration fee of Rs 5,000 and a yearly renewal fee of Rs 2,000, as per the proposal.

All tobacco shops would be required to take licence from the LMC within the next seven days or they will face action from the civic body, stated House members.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:59 IST