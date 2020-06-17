Malaysians who attended Markaz event seek a designated court for trial against them

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:37 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre, the Delhi government and the city police on a plea seeking a designated court for speedy trial in the case against 121 Malaysians chargesheeted for attending a congregation in March at Markaz in Nizamuddin in alleged violation of visa norms and the government’s lockdown guidelines imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani asked the Delhi government and Delhi Police, represented by standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to file a status report on the petition filed on behalf of 125 Malaysians. Till now, the police have filed charge sheets against 121 of the 125 Malaysian nationals.

The court’s order came during the hearing of a plea by Fahrul Naim Bin Mohd Noor, a Malaysian, in which he said that they are in the custody of the High Commission of Malaysia in the national capital and sought a direction to establish one designated court to adjudicate upon the charge sheet in an expeditious manner.

The plea, filed by advocate S Hari Haran, said the charge sheets were filed in the competent court. On Wednesday, a city court posted the charge sheets for cognizance for a further date since it was not an urgent matter.

“The Malaysian nationals are stranded in the country away from the kith and kin for almost three months. The High Commission of Malaysia is spending substantial money on maintaining these stranded citizens which could be diverted for other constructive purposes including fighting the pandemic. The subordinate court is likely to take a substantial time to start trying cases in regular courses,” the plea said.

The court impleaded ministries of home and external affairs, as parties in the petition and asked them to respond as well and listed the matter for further hearing on July 1.

Till date, 47 charge sheets have been filed against 915 foreigners, belonging to 34 different countries, in the case.

According to the charge sheets, all the foreign nationals have been booked for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and regulations under Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

They have also been charged with offences under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.