Mall owners in Pune looking forward to resume business

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:35 IST

Pune: The wait to reopen malls continues in the city as “Unlock 2.0” does not bring any relief to its owners.

Mall owners have kept standard operating procedures (SOP) ready and have already made a representation to authorities under the aegis of Retailers Association of India (RAI) and Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI).

“We believe malls are far better placed to enforce SOPs, ensure crowd control and social distancing compared to other establishments that have resumed business. We have reassured the state government of support from the industry to operate in a safe and hygienic environment,” said Amitabh Taneja, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India.

Mall owners are looking forward to resume business after the government allowed hotels and restaurants to operate from Wednesday.

“We are ready to open our malls even tomorrow if government gives us the permission. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitisation of hands are the three most important aspects to be followed and we are ready for it,” said Arun Arora, centre director, Pheonix Market City.

“We have put foot markers on floors and footfall density tracker have also been placed. Total count of visitors will be displayed on boards. If customers cross the limit, then we will ban entry till people exit,” he said.

“We need customers to believe that malls are safer social spaces than the conventional high streets. We will maintain regulated and monitored environment, adhering to high standard of safety and hygiene combined with social distancing precautions and technology driven solutions,” said Mahesh M, CEO Creaticity.

Many owners have urged authorities to reopen malls like other states.

“Malls across India have reopened and no Covid-19 case has been reported from these shopping centres. Maharashtra is the only state where malls are closed. Every mall employs 6,000 to 8,000 people and their jobs are at stake,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, CEO, Amanora Mall.

“Once the malls are allowed to reopen, retailers will go for discount sales to clear their pending stock. There will not be any immediate price rise from shop owners,” Rajpurohit said.

Malls across India see 77% fall in sales: RAI survey

According to a Retailers Association of India (RAI) survey, between June 15-30, 77 per cent decline in business has been noticed in malls because of lockdown as compared to last year. For retailers, there has been 67 per cent decline in business.

“Although the quantum of de-growth marginally reduced in June 2020, The first quarter of FY21 continued to witness de-growth of 74%. The figures depict a grim situation for not just retailers but the entire economy as retail is the backbone of consumption. The policymakers too need to ensure uniform opening of all kinds of retail across the country,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.