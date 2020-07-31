e-paper
Home / Cities / Malls in Pune allowed to open from Aug 5 from 9am-7pm

Malls in Pune allowed to open from Aug 5 from 9am-7pm

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:56 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Friday, extended the lockdown for the city till August 31, but has allowed malls to open from August 5.

Malls and commercial complex can open for business from 9 am to 7 pm, following all the norms set by the state government, the order stated.

Vikram Kumar said, “All employees in malls need to wear masks and the administration must ensure social distancing. The floors need to be cleaned repeatedly. Cinema halls, however, cannot open.”

Restaurants in malls can only operate take-away services, as per the new guidelines.

The municipal commissioner has not a decision about gymnasiums as yet.

Pune’s new divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, who took over from Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday, said, “All the guidelines are similar to those issued by the state government.”

What is allowed

- Commercial complexes and malls

- Exercise in public grounds

- Hawkers

- Saloons and parlours

- Vegetable markets

- Non-essential shops

- Construction activity

- e-commerce

- food delivery and takeaway

- Domestic help

- Industry

-IT offices with 50 per cent staff

- Private offices with 10 per cent staff

What is not allowed

- Cinemas

- Gymnasiums

- Marriage halls

- Restaurants

- Spas

Precautions needed to be taken

- Mandatory masks

- No spitting

- Thermal screens at work places

- Social distance within the work environment

- Senior citizens and children not allowed to roam unnecessarily

- P1 and P2 rule for shops

- Maids and employees from containment zones not allowed to leave the area

