Malwa farmers scripting success story in pig farming

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:11 IST

Nirmal Singh, 39, a farmer from Lubaniawali village in Muktsar is making handsome profits from pig farming. Starting with 10 animals in 2015, he now has 100 pigs. Like Nirmal, a large number of farmers are adopting pig farming due to high returns.

Farmers rear pigs for breeding as well as meat production. While a live pig can be sold at Rs 105 to Rs 115 per kg, the packaged meat can fetch up to Rs 500 per kg.

“The merchants purchase live pigs from us by visiting our farm. A pig weighing one quintal can be sold at Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000. We spend Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 on rearing it over six months and earn around Rs 4,000 from a single animal,” said Nirmal, who is Class 12 pass.

“Packaged meat can be sold at Rs 500 per kg, which means around Rs 30,000 profit from a pig of one quintal” said, Harbhajan Singh, a farmer from Malakpur Khiala village in Mansa, who deals in packaged meat.

Madhu Shally, assistant professor, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Muktsar, said, “Large White Yorkshire breed is reared by farmers as it can gain weight up to 3-4 quintals. It belongs to England. A sow can farrow twice in a year and produces 10-14 piglets in each farrowing. We recommend nine females and one male pig in the farm at to begin with, which can be increased gradually.”

CHANGING MINDSET

Pig farming is no longer a taboo among farmers. “Earlier, pig farming was a taboo in the society. People were reluctant to adopt it. Now, I feel the profession is noble as a hard-working farmer can earn much more than traditional farming. My son also assists me in this now,” said Nirmal.

“Piggy banks are shaped in form of pig, which symbolically represents economical importance of pigs. More and more farmers are now adopting pig farming due to its profitability,” said Harbhajan.

SK Kataria, veterinary officer, Muktsar said, “To encourage farmers, the department provides 25% subsidy on input costs to general category and 33% to SC/STs.”

STATE SEES 64% JUMP IN PIG POPULATION IN 7 YRS

Inderjit Singh, director, animal husbandry, Punjab, said, “There are 52,961 pigs in the state as per the latest census conducted in December 2019. This shows over 64% rise in population of pigs as compared to the figure in 2012.”

He said that besides holding awareness camps on pig farming, the department provides technical guidance to farmers.

“Pig farming provides quick returns. Majority of farmers sell their produce as live animals to the contractors, which supply these to northeastern states. Value-addition can be done by making and packaging pork pickle, sausages, nuggets and koftas. We provide training for value-addition,” said Prof Manish Kumar Chatli of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

“The establishment of a processing unit in the state can be a big boost for the farmers as it can increase their profits,” Nirmal said.

Caption: Nirmal Singh (right) at his pig farm in Lubaniawali village in Muktsar.