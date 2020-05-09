e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mamta Ashu urges Captain Amarinder Singh not to allow home delivery of liquor

Mamta Ashu urges Captain Amarinder Singh not to allow home delivery of liquor

Says the fight against drugs was an election promise and the home delivery of liquor (which is also a drug) may lead to increase in cases of domestic violence amid lockdown

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 23:39 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Congress councillor and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s wife Mamta Ashu has urged chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to reconsider the decision of allowing home delivery of liquor.

Tagging the CM in a tweet, Mamta stated the fight against drugs was an election promise and the home delivery of liquor (which is also a drug) might lead to increase in cases of domestic violence amid lockdown. Further, she stated contractors were also not in favour of home delivery.

Mamta said, “Liquor vends would eventually open, but home delivery should not be allowed.” The councillor said, “Another major reason to disallow home delivery of liquor is the presence of children in homes during lockdown. It will also have a bad impact on children.”

She said liquor contractors have also been opposing home delivery citing shortage of workers. Meanwhile, vends remained closed in Ludhiana for the third consecutive day after the government allowed vends to open. The contractors are demanding compensation for the loss incurred during the last financial year and review of the excise policy and the withdrawal of quota condition. “The decision on whether to open the vends or not would be taken only after the outcome of the cabinet meeting on the excise policy,” said Varinder Sharma Bobby, leading the contractors.

Going by the directions of the state government, the administration had, on Wednesday, allowed wine contractors to open the vends on Thursday last for counter sale from 9am to 3pm and home delivery till 6pm.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In