Man, accomplice arrested for killing his wife’s online chat friend in Pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:13 IST

PUNE: A man and his friend were arrested for killing a 28-year-old man with whom he had found his wife chatting over Facebook and WhatsApp. The murder took place on Aundh hospital premises at 12:30pm on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Vyankat Jadhav (28), a resident of Sanjaynagar in Aundh. He was a delivery executive at a private automobile spare parts dealership shop.

The accused were identified as Ayaj Shaikh and his friend Sonya Barathe. The duo is 23-25 years old. Barathe has a history of assault case against him, according to Sangvi police station officials.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s younger brother Sushant Vyankat Jadhav (24). He told the police that the deceased knew the woman who later married Shaikh.

The two were arrested by Unit 4 of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch on Monday. “One of them was arrested from Pune and another from Pimpri- Chinchwad area,” said senior police inspector Mohan Shinde of Unit 4.

“The deceased’s brother said that the woman and his brother knew each other before she got married two years ago. However, it is yet to be confirmed. The woman said that she used to chat with Saurabh over Facebook, but has never met him,” said inspector Ranganath Unde who is investigating the case.

Saurabh was taken to the premises of Aundh hospital where he was attacked with sharp weapons on his neck, hands and near the right ear, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station against the two.