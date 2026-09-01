Mumbai auto, taxi fares rise from today: Check new rates

Auto-rickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares in Maharashtra's Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were increased on Tuesday, in a revision that comes after a gap of 18 months.

The fare revision was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) based on the formula derived by the four-member Khatua panel, which takes into account fuel prices and other operating costs while determining fares.

Mumbai auto, taxi new rates Auto-rickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares in Mumbai were on Tuesday increased by Re 1 and ₹2, respectively.

Passengers will now have to pay a minimum fare of ₹27 for auto-rickshaws and ₹33 for taxis for the first 1.5-km journey, according to details in a PTI news agency report.

The fare revision came after persistent demands from taxi and autorickshaw unions about rising fuel and operating costs. The previous fare hike was implemented on February 1, 2025.

The per-kilometre fare for autorickshaws has been revised from ₹17.14 to ₹18.22. The government has rounded the fare to ₹18 for subsequent kilometres, according to the revised tariff structure.

The revised rates cover the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai and neighbouring urban areas.

The last fare hike of ₹3 each for taxis and auto-rickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1 last year.

There are more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis in the MMR, most of which run on CNG.

Drivers can charge the revised fares either after calibrating their electronic fare meters or by displaying the RTO-approved fare table, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Auto and taxi drivers have been given three months, until the end of November, to get their meters recalibrated. Drivers failing to do so within the stipulated period will face penalties, the official added.